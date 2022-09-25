I have always considered myself to be an independent and believe in a healthy two-party system. But as long as the Republican Party is ruled by its extremist MAGA wing, I will only be voting for Democrats for the foreseeable future, and probably forever.
That is why I am so grateful for the write-in campaign of Danielle Garbe Reser for Walla Walla County Commission, District 3. Instead of leaving my ballot blank for two Republican candidates, I can write in someone who would be the most knowledgeable and effective elected official we have seen in several years. As a former diplomat, she knows how to talk about issues with civility, build consensus and solve problems. As the former CEO of the Sherwood Trust (a non-profit with $30 million in assets), she knows how to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayer dollars.
The whole county can vote for Danielle this November. I served as a poll watcher in August, and was shocked by the numbers of ballot rejections, especially for missing signatures. Please read the instructions, write in Danielle Garbe Reser for WW County Commissioner, District 3, and sign the envelope carefully before you return it to a drop box.
Kathryn Zahl
College Place