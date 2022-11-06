I am very disappointed in the county commission race for District 3.
Four candidates ran in the primary election. They had their qualifications and platforms available for all to discuss. They participated in public forums and spent hours campaigning. Everyone knew that Washington state law advances the top two to the general election.
Voters should be choosing between Gunner Fulmer and Darren Goble. They clearly were the top two and they represent what the vast majority of voters prefer because they participated in the primary.
Now there is a write-in candidate trying to win with less than 40% of the vote.
How is this respectful of majority rules? Will she govern this way by disrespecting the majority? She has skipped the primary and all the campaigning.
This is not personal; this is about showing respect for our democracy.
Beth Swanson
Walla Walla