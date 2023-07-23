Election season is upon us! Once again it's time to exercise our civic responsibility and vote.
The coming school board election is of great importance as those who sit on that board will have the responsibility to shape the education of our kids, who ultimately are our future — a responsibility not to be taken lightly by those elected, nor by voters in who we honor with our trust and our vote!
It was helpful to read the U-B interviews with the candidates. The choice from those interviewed (Ruth Ladderud for position 3, Eric Rindal or Alayna Brinton for position 4) will be made with care to determine who earns our vote. Who will act with intelligence and integrity, ensuring our kids a great education, delivered in an atmosphere of equality, encouragement, safety and justice? Ladderud, Brinton or Rindal all could fit that bill.
Candidates Zana Carver and Chris Leyendecker chose not to participate in the interviews. Why? Do they not want the public (voters) to know them? Why? If they don't care to make the effort for the voters to know them, why honor them with our vote or trust them with our kids education?
Be informed and vote!
Elizabeth Dwonch
Walla Walla