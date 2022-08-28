I have been impatiently waiting for our local Republican office seekers and officeholders to make public declarations distancing themselves from the leadership of their national party.
Following the Jan. 6 congressional hearings’ many revelations, combined with our former president’s continuing inability to accept the simple fact that he lost his reelection bid, not to mention his records-handling catastrophe and his predilection for telling ever bigger lies, I thought any decent member of that party would have long ago publicly disavowed any allegiance to him or his policies. I was wrong.
I will not vote for any member of what now certainly appears to be an inept criminal conspiracy dedicated to undermining our democracy.
Republicanism, antidemocratic and driven by religious fervor, will be remembered as veering too far from our vaunted middle.
President Joe Biden has served with distinction, reminding us that decency matters, as does competence and respect for both the law and our democratic traditions. Biden’s made a few mistakes. Who hasn’t? Just not the daily drama to which we never quite grew accustomed before you-know-who decisively lost reelection.
I will welcome and appreciate public disavowal from any Republican official.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla