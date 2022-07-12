After reading the articles about the possible removal of the Marcus Whitman statues, I wanted to speak for those of us who appreciate the statue in its present Walla Walla location ("What’s going on with the three Marcus Whitman statues?" June 26 Union-Bulletin).
I am a fifth-generation Walla Wallan and retired elementary teacher. When our field trips were to the Fort Walla Wall Museum and the Whitman Mission, we were reminded of the tenacity of the pioneers and Whitmans.
Supreme Court Justice and Whitman graduate, William O. Douglas said, “And so it is that the deeds and devotion of the Whitmans will through the years fill the hearts of our people with pride and teach them that courage and devotion can overcome even the impossible.”
The Whitmans are woven throughout the fabric of the Walla Walla Valley, the light and dark threads making a tapestry that is uniquely ours.
Let’s keep the statue of Marcus Whitman in its place on Main Street where it is free to see and accessible to all.
Marcia Wendler
Walla Walla