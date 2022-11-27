In a recent speech delivered to the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke about the Constitution and its mandates for the House to implement and uphold: “Ensure domestic tranquility. Provide for the common defense. Promote the general welfare. And secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity." Pelosi continued, "Babies born today will live into the next century. And our decisions will determine their future for generations to come.”
Pelosi then gave thanks for her children and grandchildren, calling out their names in this hallowed chamber of government.
Much as I rejoice with the Pelosi family over their many children, I can’t help but mourn the loss of the hundreds of thousands of aborted babies who will never hear their names spoken. Preborn babies who will not know the love of a parent or a grandparent. They are babies denied the opportunity to be included in “the next generation”. Tiny human lives ripped away under the guise of health care, choice and/or fear.
In the United States, we expect liberty and justice for all. But, are the liberties given to some denying justice for others? Where is the justice and the protection for the preborn?
Susan Bell
Dayton