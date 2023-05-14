This letter is in regards to Doyle McManus' column in the May 9, 2023, Union-Bulletin, "With just weeks left to strike a deal, it's time to worry about the debt ceiling."
McManus indicated that it is time to worry about our country's debt ceiling. I contend that the time to worry was some time back. Our country, our legislators and much of our media should have been concerned about this situation long before now rather than just each time we reach our debt ceiling.
This fiscal year our national debt is still raging out of control. Compared to last fiscal year the interest on our national debt has risen 40% (or $107 billion) and is already $374 billion for just the first 7 months of this fiscal year.
Some seem to think the solution is to raise the taxes on the rich but you can't soak the rich when they aren't making money. We all are suffering from high interest rates and an upcoming recession. Legislators need to run our government like we operate our personal lives. It is a mistake to think they can buy their re-election by spending the money we pay in taxes.
Robert Webb
Walla Walla