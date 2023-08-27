Does anyone else besides me think that the issue facing the Dayton Memorial Library is very dangerous.? I am very bothered by it and think it has impact way beyond Dayton.
The first public library was founded in 1731 by Benjamin Franklin and some of his friends. Is now the time to pick them off one by one because we have a few differences? I don't know much about the issue but I am guessing that it is not about books.
As part of her campaign to share books with children, Dolly Parton was in our state recently. She stated in her remarks: "I really think we just need to have a little more kindness, just think a little harder. Instead of just seeing what all we can do to each other, let's see what we can do for each other."
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal asked what advice Parton would give students and teachers.
"We're not all supposed to be alike — remember what they say about variety being the spice of life — but that doesn't mean we can't be good neighbors, that we can't be good people," she said.
Thank you for your consideration!
Charles Wheaton
Walla Walla