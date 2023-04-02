There is only one political party in our nation that opposes real gun safety laws that would produce a decided decline in gun violence. What would it take for that party to support meaningful gun safety legislation to help prevent the slaughter of our children? Platitudes like “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families" and "It’s not time to discuss this issue now” just aren’t cutting it.
This party’s congressional representatives simply value guns, money and indifference above the lives of our children. No other explanation makes sense. So again I ask, what will it take for these folks to change and enact meaningful gun safety regulations? Perish the thought if their own children and grandchildren were the focus of gun violence; would they then change their minds then? I really don’t know.
What I do know is, at the very least, we need comprehensive universal background checks of all gun sales and an end to the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to our citizens. And, we need to hold gun manufacturers and retailers accountable.
And so I ask you: what will it take to protect our children from gun violence?
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla