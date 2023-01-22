Hershel Geguzin, a commoner Lithuanian, came to the US, changed his name to impersonate Prince Michael Romanov and became a successful restaurateur. He achieved fame in the Hollywood crowd. Some believed the lies, others wanted to it to be true and a few went along with it regardless. It was a lot of fun. He had cameos in some movies, and "Noodles Romanov" survived after his death in the Betty Crocker Cookbook.
Which brings me to ask what in heaven's sake the MAGA Republicans were thinking in letting George Santos sit in the House of Representatives, knowing he is no saint. He reinvented a false persona, has a resume packed with false achievements, ran for Congress and won. He now sits in Congress under the protection of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Some Republicans in Congress believed his lies, others want them to be true and a lot of them are going along with them regardless. Almost none of them gave a damn. He will be gone soon, though.
Noodles a la Santos anyone? Do not underestimate this dude!
Carlos F. Acevedo MD
Walla Walla