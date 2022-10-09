U.S. Sen. Patty Murry should be gracefully retired. Giving her another six years, for a total of 36 years in the Senate, is just too much. But wait: exactly what has she done during the past three decades that would warrant giving her a new total of 36 years? I would encourage the Union-Bulletin to provide a specific list of how she has improved America and the state of Washington throughout her extended past.
Note that none of this has anything to do with her being a Democrat; but if you're inclined to vote for her simply because you dislike Republicans in general, or Tiffany Smiley in particular, do ask yourself, "When is too long just plain too long?" — except for Queen Elizabeth II.
Tom Flippen
Walla Walla