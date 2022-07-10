Back in 1953 I put a pair of Converse sneakers on layaway. I deposited 50 cents weekly out of my weekend job. At closing I was told that my sneakers had been sold out from under me.
I ran home heartbroken. But on my bed, there was my pair of Converse, with that voluptuous shape and unmistakable new rubber/canvas smell. My mother said that Pitirre (a local bird) had dropped them off. I smiled and asked no questions. My childhood dream reassured my freedom, with nothing to forget and nothing to forgive.
Maite Rodriguez, age 10, was brutally murdered by a person with an AR-15 rifle May 24 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, her body left unrecognizable. She was identified by her beloved green Converse sneakers. I'm sure a local bird picked her soul up and brought it to that special place in heaven, where so many souls of slain American children rest.
My heart is broken. I'll ask no questions! I'm free to not to forget and not to forgive. I will vote!
Dr. Carlos F Acevedo
Walla Walla