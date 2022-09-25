A proposal has been made to the Walla Walla County Commissioners. They were asked to ensure firework vendors at the fairgrounds follow the City of Walla Walla fireworks regulations.
Fireworks are regulated by city and county differently. Fireworks purchased from these vendors cannot all be used at a city home. I am interested in lowering the noise level, being more considerate of the trauma caused to our combat veterans and animals, and in the safety of our children and property. This proposal is a good step.
July 4th is as much about honoring our veterans as it is celebrating America. If our veterans are spending days in their closets I don't think they are feeling honored. My grandfather survived being mustard gassed in the Battle of the Argonne in WWI. He never marched in veterans parades because he felt there was no reason to glorify war. If M80's were available in his time, I am sure it would have taked him back to the horrors of the trenches.
I encourage you to let the commissioners know if you agree with this proposal before they meet Monday, Sept. 26. Please email them at wwcocommissioners@walla-walla.wa.us
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla