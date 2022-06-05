This statement is attributed to U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers on votesmart.org: "My goal is to not infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens to own guns. Any new law should focus on keeping guns out of the hands of those who shouldn't have access, not making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens.”
If McMorris-Rodgers has special insight into who “shouldn’t have access” to firearms, many of us would be glad to hear about it. Until our society adds anger management to the long list of school curriculum subjects, and until mental health treatment at least is as available and affordable as physical health treatment, violence will continue. Armed violence is a threat to us all, wherever we are. The least we can do is institute universal background checks and ban high-capacity magazines nationwide. It’s a start.
Heidi Brigham
Walla Walla