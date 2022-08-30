I have often thought that human destiny is in human hands: That we shouldn’t have to reference any religion or political party in order to make us realize love is better than hate and peace is better than war and human abuse of any kind.
That compassion and giving one to another in order to relieve human suffering is far better than narcissism and kindness is not a human weakness but rather the measure of one’s strength of character.
That inclusion and tolerance is better than exclusion, discrimination and indifference and we should give comfort to those who feel alone and disenfranchised.
That we do what is good, just and right — not because we are seeking any earthly or heavenly reward, but because it is to our mutual benefit to immerse ourselves into the here and now.
That we should pay closer attention to the needs of others and of our planet without expecting personal gain or a pat on the back.
And that we do these things simply because they are the right things to do.
If we can do these things, shouldn’t we?
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla