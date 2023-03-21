There are many words and phrases that are misused and irritating. For example, decimate, epicenter, leader and health insurance (it is really mostly medical insurance, isn't it?), and others. Some words, e.g., "woke," don't seem to have a meaning.
But misusing the word "defense" when one means "war" isn't harmless.
We should stop using "war" in meaningless ways such as "war on terror, cancer, poverty." And we should start using it correctly as in "War Department" instead of "Defense Department." Hasn't our Defense Department been active only in conducting wars in the last half century or more?
War results in death — of civilians as well of those executing the war, except for the "elite" who tell others to kill and destroy — and massive destruction. We only build devices to kill and destroy. Certainly aircraft carriers have no real use except in a war and keeping massive war industries alive. War also requires military hospitals and systems that deal with the mental and physical costs to those who execute war.
This is what war means so let's use the word correctly. And remember, only the Congress can declare "war."
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla