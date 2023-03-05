Animal testing is cruel and unnecessary. According to humanesociety.org, monkeys are taken from their mothers as infants given extreme stress tests. Cats have their spinal cords broken and are forced to run on the treadmill for hours.
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, over 110 million animals are killed in the US every year during to animal testing. Over many years animals have suffered from this pain and killed for the benefit of humans. Animals should not be harmed due to the cruel nature of animal testing.
Is it really necessary to use animals for testing makeup products? Perhaps less makeup should be worn if it means more animals can be saved.
Please help protect animals with the dangers of animal testing. Consider purchasing cruelty-free makeup and cage-free eggs as small steps.
Roman Valverde
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla