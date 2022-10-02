Housing is absolutely essential to human flourishing. Without stable shelter, life falls apart. Walla Walla must elect new leadership with grant expertise for building felon-friendly housing.
Decreasing harm for people who abuse substances should be the priority of any agency that cares for some of the hardest clients to serve. This contradicts the philosophy of Walla Walla nonprofits building over-the-top facilities for their staffs.
If a person is a felon, then honestly, they probably won’t be able to find housing. The agencies pulling in grant money provide fancy facilities and have long waiting lists.
Days before our beloved Washington State Patrol trooper was attacked, I observed two Walla Walla police officers trying to help homeless people who had no options, period. The officers’ compassion filled me with hope as I observed them both seeing these two addicted people for something more valuable than their circumstances might indicate.
It is unacceptable that these empathetic officers have a lack of resources. Vote.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla