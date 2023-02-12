Have you ever thought about how the gas prices effect farmers? The farmers of Washington have had lots problems with the gas prices; most modern farms are practically powered by gasline. In fact, some farmers have had to sell land and equipment because they have been losing money.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, gas prices have risen quite a bit. A year ago, diesel was $4.17 a gallon and now is $5.07 a gallon. Just last month, diesel was $4.98. Think about how much this costs farmers who order thousands of gallons at once; 10 cents can be quite a bit when their entire business relies on gas and diesel.
With gas prices going up, it’s contributing to inflation. What surprises me is that gas prices in one town can really fluctuate. It seems odd that one gas station in town is 50 cents higher than all the others. I believe we should lower gas prices to lower inflation.
Easton Van Dyke
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla