Both political parties have used immigration as a political football for decades, which has resulted in the current crisis at our southern border. Another aspect of immigration is immigrants' usefulness when it comes to harvesting specific crops. Some claim allowing migrant workers to do so prevents American citizens from working those jobs.
Considering the physical and labor-intensive nature of most of those jobs (picking asparagus, apples and cherries in Washington state, to name a few) it is no surprise that in 2022 only 11 U.S. workers applied for over 33,000 such jobs.
This proverbial can has been kicked down the road for far too long. It is decades past time for members of Congress to work across the political divide and arrive at a workable solution to the current immigration crisis.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg