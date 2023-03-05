In 2021, there were more than 71,000 Fentanyl related deaths in America, according to the California Department of Public Health. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and is similar to morphine but is 50-100 times more potent, and "has been infiltrating the illicit drug supply for nearly a decade," says the Los Angeles Times.
Fentanyl is legally used to treat patients with severe pain after surgery. It can be disguised in candy and also medicine such as Xanax and others. At a pharmacy in Tijuana, reporters found that pills sold as oxycodone tested positive for Fentanyl, and pills sold as Adderall tested positive for methamphetamine.
Nobody is safe. We need to find a way to help prevent these deaths and reduce the fear in people’s lives.
Logan Price
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla