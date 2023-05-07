Angelle Haney Gullett was looking for help after the loss of her father. From October to December 2021, she contacted 25 therapists in L.A. with no luck. Every single therapist was booked. This story from The Washington Post is commonplace. There’s a national shortage of therapists.
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 6 out of 10 psychologists weren’t able to take new patients. This is a big problem for everyone, as it puts great stress on therapists who wish to help people but have already packed their schedules. And due to the shortage of therapists, people are unable to get the help they need.
However, mental health issues increased when people had to quarantine due to the pandemic. Because of the isolation during quarantine, many people have struggled to rejoin the world, and their solution is to seek help. With hundreds of people looking for assistance, therapists have become even more difficult to seek out. Practitioners have stated there is a 66% increase in people looking to treat depression.
Please contact your legislators ask them to support measures to help.
Ryan Beebe
Walla Walla