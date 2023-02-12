As time goes on, it’s pretty clear that the opioid epidemic is not slowing down and we need to do something to counter this situation. According to nida.nih.gov In 2010, there were 21,088 deaths due to opioid overdoses. Since then, the death rate has gone up by over 5.2 times the amount. According to www.kktv.com, in 2022, 110,236 deaths occurred due to opioids, and if we don’t do anything, there is no evidence that will decrease.
Since at least 2010, the death toll has increased each year, and we haven’t done anything about it. If we don’t change at all, why should we all expect opioid deaths to decrease? We need to seriously change something soon to make opioids harder to get and ensure that certain people aren’t allowed to be prescribed opioids, or else this number will continue to increase.
At the rate we are going, we will have 149,472 opioid-related deaths this year alone. We need to stop this crisis before it gets worse.
August Hickox
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla