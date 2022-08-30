Jeff Warner’s Aug. 28 letter calling conservatism "codified selfishness" was clever. He claimed that the philosophical spectrum ranged from selfishness to altruism. If this is true, Jeff has a valid point.
However, it could be argued that the current philosophical spectrum ranges from the tried and true to untethered idealism. It is the “untethered” that seems to be the new norm.
Are conservatives selfish, or wise enough to know that governments are run by fallible people? Fallible people with ideals untethered to reality should not be given unlimited power.
Every form of government from national to state to local has a place. It is overly large, centralized governmental bureaucracies that we should avoid as shown by any reasonable reading of history.
Ideas that are untethered from reality don’t work. But some idealists are so enthralled by them, they will stop at nothing to make them work — including large centralized bureaucracies. History is replete with the pain and suffering caused by untethered idealism (Marxism, et al).
When we abandon truth, all that is left is power. We should be wary of those seeking it!
Gregory Fazzari
Walla Walla