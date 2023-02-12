College paves the way for opportunities to make a living, and it’s necessary for most people to achieve their dreams. But colleges are expensive. Younger generations need help so they can become functioning members of society. We must help them in their endeavors instead of leaving them with crippling debt.
According to the Council of Foreign Regulations, “As of September 2022, about forty-eight million U.S. borrowers collectively owed more than $1.6 trillion in federal student loans.” This debt is higher than auto loan debt ($1.28 trillion) and nearly eclipses credit card debt ($958.42 billion). The only debt that is higher is mortgage debt ($12 trillion). This also means that about one in every seven American citizens (14.4%) have some form of student debt, and this is rising.
President Joe Biden is trying to bring relief to those struggling to pay off student debt. Regrettably, the chances of this debt plan passing are almost zero. I implore you all to take a small amount of time out of your days and do a bit of research into ways that you can help the U.S. in its student debt crisis.
Logan Goss
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla