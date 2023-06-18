The regular and special sessions of our state Legislature revealed big gaps in agreement on drug policy, across the Senate and House chambers, and between our political parties. Many stakeholders weighed in with opinions from increased incarceration of people who use drugs to full decriminalization. Many of the stakeholders were responding to what they saw as inappropriate public behavior, or to public safety concerns, public health priorities and the clear symptoms of a deepening crisis led by fentanyl’s expansion in the underground drug market.
People are generally in agreement that the policies of the past 70 years are not working. That consensus is a good starting point. We have much to rally around, and members of both parties sincerely want to support robust solutions. No systems-level change can take place in isolation, and we can’t get where we need to be with misinformation leading our debate. So, a few notes:
Many people most at risk of overdose death are young, new to fentanyl, from the communities and not outsiders. Fentanyl is incredibly potent for people who are consuming it, but there are treatments out there.
We must align and work together to make real change.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla