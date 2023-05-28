One more effort to recycle glass has been announced by a for-profit firm, BIG Recyclers. After its opening, there will be a fee to bring "clean" glass bottles and other containers to the Walla Walla Spoke collection site.
Why should we participate?
Recycling is a social benefit. It reduces the need for local waste storage. Many states already charge a deposit for bottles used for wine, soda, etc. Upon return to any site charging the deposit, the deposit is refunded, and the glass is collected for return to its source.
Managing this return has been turned into a simple process. The return occurs at the front or rear of a store where containers are positioned to accept the glass and an employee performs the refund. Simple and low-cost.
So why should we make this an expense to consumers to bring glass to a for-profit site and pay to have it collected? Why not move to a view that recycling is a social goal that benefits a community? Many U.S. communities already have glass recycling as well as aluminum can recycling, so it is not a new idea. Washington state and Walla Walla, step up.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla