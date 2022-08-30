The move to all-electric vehicles in Washington state by 2035 is a massive undertaking and extremely expensive for our citizens ("Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles," Aug. 27, 2022, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin).
Not everyone can afford the cost of EVs nor the cost of installing fast chargers in their homes. I have not read an article explaining how an apartment house will be able to provide chargers for 150 or more residents. If you need to commute long distances to work, you will need to charge your battery every day.
This monumental change should be voted on by the public. Legislators should not make this decision nor should the governor mandate such a change.
Edward Parker
Walla Walla