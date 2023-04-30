According to the State Department of Health, 2,264 people in Washington died of a drug-related overdose in 2021. That's up from 1,731 overdose death in 2020 and 1,259 in 2019.
So far this year in King County alone, there have been 400 drug overdose deaths.
That number is only three more than King County's yearly total for 2018.
There were 686 firearms-related deaths in Washington state in 2018. The death rate from firearms so far in 2023 is 9.0 per 100,000 population.
Considering these statistics, one has to wonder at the priorities of some legislators during the 2023 session. In the Legislature — as in the news — firearms have received much more time and space than the drug problem. But which is killing more Washington residents?
These drug-related deaths are in spite of numerous laws regarding possession and use of drugs. Yet some legislators expect different results when passing additional laws and restrictions on firearms.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg