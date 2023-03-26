The Washington Policy Center recently reported on our state's cap-and-trade bill that took effect this year. Included in this legislation is an auction for carbon credits in which those that produce carbon can buy credits to offset those they produce. The auction was held March 7 and it raised $300 million.
Before that actual cost was known it was estimated to add about 24 cents to each gallon of gas we buy. However, from the recent auction we learned that it actually will add 39 cents to each gallon of gas purchased in our state. The legislation also will add additional cost to all the other forms of energy we consume in our state. Surprisingly, oil and gas, utilities, manufacturers and other such companies have to buy these credits which will add production cost to the products they sell us.
Our local paper carried the article about the carbon credit sale but failed to say how much this great legislation will cost us. The Seattle Times also gave it similar treatment. Perhaps both papers need to devote a little effort to informing their readers about how much these great ideas will cost them. Don't forget, companies don't pay taxes, people do.
Robert Webb
Walla Walla