“All of these homless, where do they come from/In this land of plenty where nothing gets done.”
John Mellencamp’s new song about the homeless, "The Eyes of Portland," points out that actions speak louder than words.” “In this land of plenty” could refer to the tremendous amounts of money going into nonprofits claiming they render addiction help, but nothing gets done.
When the nonprofits tell us what they are willing to do instead of addressing where the most essential needs are, we don’t get anything done.
People expect a little common sense and compassion in addressing human needs.
Assuming someone can just get a job when they don’t know where they will use the restroom next is a difficult challenge. Opioids cause stomach issues. A place to shower and laundry facilities are necessary to function and hold a job. What nonprofit homeless services are addressing these immediate needs in Walla Walla?
Restroom access, and places to shower and utilize laundry facilities are the simplest remedies in the land of plenty. Addiction programs nationwide provide easy access to restrooms, showers and laundries 24 /7. What nonprofit in Walla Walla's land of plenty can get something done?
Restroom access, showers and laundry facilities are essential.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla