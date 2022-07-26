July 26th is the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, commonly referred to as ADA. I am disappointed the city administration, apparently supported by our local elected officials, does not support Walla Walla disabled citizens who have disabled parking privilege automobile license tabs/placards during winter months when local city snow plows block ‘Handicapped Identified Driveways’ with snow berms from city streets.
An ongoing unresolved complaint was filed in February 2021 with the Washington Human Rights Commission claiming discrimination for blocking driveways of people with disability parking privileges who are physically unable to clear their driveways of snow berms. The complaint may eventually benefit all qualified Walla Walla citizens if successful. The city's apparent response is disabled citizens should either seek volunteers or financially compete for available labor to clear their driveways.
Disability parking permit privileges should allow qualifying motor vehicle drivers who identify themselves the ability to park their vehicles legally without worry of being snowbound. Disabled drivers should be able to safely access public streets without having to pay for driveway berm snow removal.
I believe it is important to remember the purpose of local government is to provide services to citizens who cannot provide it for themselves.
Lynn Cummins
Walla Walla