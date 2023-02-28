The Sisterhood Initiative (inspired by the Brotherhood Initiative) is a new program at the University of Washington that focuses on empowering students who recognize themselves as women of color. According to Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks at The Seattle Times, the Sisterhood Initiative is “focused on empowering undergraduates who identify as women of color from their freshman year to graduation with mentorship, resources and community-building activities."
Our local colleges and universities should take UW as a role model, for nobody, especially women of color, should feel discriminated against and dismissed.
Of course, some might say that Walla Walla is incredibly diverse and doesn’t need a program similar to the one at UW. This may be true on some occasions, but people should always strive to make sure everybody feels safe and welcome, especially if they are going to college for the first time.
Our schools should implement a plan of action similar to this one. Even if not everybody agrees with this, it should be a necessity and should be enacted as soon as possible. Everybody should feel welcome in our community, and should always want to stay.
Mather Steele
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla