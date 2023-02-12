The Walla Walla Public Library is a wonderful place to study but it has a problem: it closes far too early. Many students have sports or activities that keep them after school. Some kids only get back home at 9 p.m.! It is unfair for students who can't study at home. The truth of the matter is that a lot of kids can't study at home because of family or personal distractions.
There are many ways we can make longer library hours work. We can involve more volunteer opportunities for local youths, we can advertise job opportunities near local colleges and we could raise taxes by 0.5%. The library could use this money to pay staff to stay open longer. They could even have a fundraiser.
The library should stay open until at least 10:30 p.m.
Noah Garza
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla