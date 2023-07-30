Walla Walla city government may want to consider rebalancing street improvement priorities.
It's a shame that a perfectly good street, Rose Street, was chosen as a project deserving $1.3 million of our city tax money when we literally have multiple neighborhood streets disintegrating. If safety is an issue, why was reconstruction of one of the most awkward intersections in all of Walla Walla, Chestnut and Howard, postponed for two years instead of being prioritized?
While the magnificent updates to our arterial streets are admirable, do the citizens of Walla Walla really want neighborhood streets that look like and feel like they're somewhere in a third-world country? Perhaps its time to take a more even-handed approach between the neighborhood street maintenance and repair and "touch-up" projects of marginal added value for our community.
Casey McClellan
Walla Walla