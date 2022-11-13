I am writing this to state a concern about what I think are misplaced priorities and a complete misuse of money. My concern is the fact that police body cameras were left out of the City of Walla Walla budget, and yet I see the list of items that are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Really, pickleball courts, nonprofit grants and Heritage Square are more important than body cameras? They need to be placed back in the budget.
The City of Walla Walla was allocated $9.97 million in ARPA federal funding in April 2021. Several capital projects — replacement of lost revenue due to COVID-19, and equipment purchases for the police and fire departments — are being funded with the City’s ARPA allocation. Highlights include:
• Heritage Square
• Mill Creek Sportsplex/pickleball courts.
• Nonprofit grants.
The citizens of Walla Walla should be concerned how the city is spending tax dollars.
David Scholl
Walla Walla