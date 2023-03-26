Walla Walla, as a wine destination, should recycle glass. In a 2022 interview with the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Chris Lueck, owner of Ground2Ground, said 200 to 250 tons of glass bottles end up in the landfill each year.
If we do start to recycle glass, will recycling it help reduce carbon dioxide emissions? The answer is yes. According to the Glass Packaging Institute, "For every six tons of recycled container glass used, a ton of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, is reduced." Recycling glass is more efficient than creating more of it. Glass is a 100% reusable resource and is completely recyclable.
In 2008, Walla Walla stopped sending glass bottles to a bottle manufacturer in the Portland area when the costs were deemed unreasonable. Walla Walla stockpiled glass bottles until 2012.
Results of a 2022 Walla Walla satisfaction survey found that more than 75% of residents support curbside glass recycling. And a solid majority — more than 60% — would agree to a monthly fee to support such a program.
We need to begin glass recycling. It will make us a greener community.
Asher Boland
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla