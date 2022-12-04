Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I was walking downtown with family members from out of town. I was embarrassed for Walla Walla by the disgusting and vile messages written in chalk in front of many businesses on Main Street. I was delighted, however, when I saw a couple of people chalking messages of love and acceptance over these mindless and hateful screeds which were left by a person who has been defiling the sidewalks of Walla Walla since the beginning of COVID.
I heard many people thank these two for their work, and some even joined them in beautifying the sidewalks. Maybe we should take inspiration from these two wonderful people and have a "chalk brigade" that mobilizes when the crazies come out to write awful things on the sidewalks of our beautiful downtown. What a great gift that would be for our city in this season of giving.
Happy holidays, everyone!
Dan Calzaretta
Walla Walla