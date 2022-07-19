Walla Walla, local winemakers need to collaborate on bottle factory
Walla Walla is a destination and is reliant on the local wine industry for jobs, visitors and events. It appears this industry is suffering from glass bottle shortages. Walla Walla should begin a recycling program to collect bottles. The city and wine Industry could create a bottle factory. The homeless could be hired to operate the factory.
Local bottles appear to be a viable solution.
Steven Lefler
Walla Walla
U.S. House candidate Hill seeks living wage, affordable health care
It was enough to sway my vote for Natasha Hill for the U.S. House to hear that Lisa Brown, who ran for this seat in 2018, was enthusiastically endorsing her. But meeting and talking with Natasha did even more; she earned my commitment of time and energy to help ensure that she’s the Democrat on the ballot in November.
I’ve been proud to spend the last few months supporting Team Natasha because I think Hill’s personal and professional experiences, her deep ties to this district as a fourth-generation Eastern Washingtonian, and her ability to listen to and connect with our residents will bring the change in representation that the 5th District needs. As a former candidate myself for the Washington Senate, I know how hard it is to run in a tough district, and I have been so impressed to see the energy, enthusiasm and empathy that Natasha has brought to her campaign.
Natasha Hill is running to serve our whole district and support kids and families, create living wage and union jobs, protect our environment, provide more affordable health care, and defend our democracy. Hill’s the leader who will serve us best on the Hill in D.C.
Danielle Garbe Reser
Walla Walla
Most ot the Trump administration policies were correct
I just finished reading a letter to the editor by Chris Hansen (“Americans got sick of Donald Trump and his con game,” July 17). It seems the purpose of the letter is to criticize Jerry Votendahl’s recent letter (“Donald Trump made America great,” July 12).
However, I could be wrong since the Hansen letter may have just intended to display that President Biden’s approval rating makes former President Carter look great. Regardless, it seems that our current administration has yet to accomplish anything and I suspect the upcoming midterm election will display that to the few people in our nation who still support the Biden administration.
I personally think that most of the policies put forth by Trump and his administration were correct but many of Trump’s personal actions during the 2020 campaign left a lot to be desired. I believe that many intelligent people often make big mistakes because they lack common sense. Our current politicians and administrators seem to be supporting that belief – at least the few that appear to be intelligent.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla