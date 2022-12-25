I would like to express my appreciation to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Department for their recovery of my granddaughter’s car, which was recently stolen north of Walla Walla.
The sheriff's department is responsible for protecting a large area consisting of several small communities during a time when law enforcement often doesn’t receive the support they deserve from other locations and states. We are fortunate to have such a great organization watching over our community.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla