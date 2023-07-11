It was almost a perfect 4th of July in Walla Walla. The Pioneer Park celebration, porch parties and backyard cookouts were all great fun — even the weather cooperated. Then the illegal fireworks started.
Many Walla Wallans knew this was coming. Among my close neighbors, three families anticipating the fireworks left town for the holiday and several more hunkered down indoors with their frightened and sometimes sedated pets. Between July 1-5, the fire department responded to 18 fires either caused by fireworks or where fireworks were suspected to be the cause. Fireworks caused two structure fires. Estimated damages totaled over $185,000.
All this occurred even though the city provides a terrific fireworks show and prohibits private aerial and loud fireworks. The city struggles to enforce its rules because the county has no similar fireworks safety measures.
There appears to be public support to address this issue. A quick review of social media posts about fireworks after the holiday revealed impassioned pleas to reduce the danger and stop the noise while praising the city’s professional show.
It’s time for Walla Walla County to regulate the use and sale of hazardous and noisy fireworks and to support the city in its efforts.
David Womack
Walla Walla