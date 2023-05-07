I recently received a copy of a letter from the Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent to Walla Walla City Council regarding the local housing shortage and associated declining student enrollment.
Recent trips to Eastern Washington cities from Gov. Jay Inslee indicate that there is strong interest in the affordable housing problem.
We need a broad coalition in our Blue Mountain Region to realistically identify the type and amount of housing needed.
Properly locating housing units is a must in order to achieve proper regional balance.
Sourcing stable finance is critical. Can the state provide some assistance in flooring Interest rates to well-screened buyers?
I am not familiar with the “Walla Walla Executive Alliance,” but this could be a fine project.
Nothing here is in the range of impossible. It should and could be a countywide endeavor so as to ease impact, and not consume prime farmland.
Walla Walla can be a statewide model for taking a responsible role in helping to resolve this much-talked-about housing problem.
A local declaration of “We need to get on with this” is a must.
Jerry Zahl
College Place