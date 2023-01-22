A new code passed in October 2022 allows commercial cell tower structures to be installed as close as 15 feet from your home on a rooftop, or 65 feet from your yard where your children play. The first such structure is planned and in the permit process.
You might have seen photos of this and thought it is not so bad, but you should be concerned. The process allows no voice for anyone regarding your family's health or concerned about protecting nature or the beauty of Walla Walla and its many creeks and ponds. These protections would normally be provided in the conditional use permit process that is meant to protect you as the property owner and voice your concerns. But now that this has passed and we are dealing with the first installation, we find out that as residents and neighbors of this structure we have no voice in whether there will be negative health effects to our families.
Walla Walla should be concerned. The first structure is over a day care and could affect the ecosystem of several streams ponds and the wildlife in them. We as neighbors are concerned!
Barbara Knudson
Walla Walla