Wa-Hi is a beautiful outdoor campus, but it causes problems. Students don’t have one main building, but several. There are students who arrive at various times because they attend Walla Walla Community College or SEATech. Some classes are often outside and during a lockdown, this presents a big problem. The school should set up a notification system to alert students and staff on their phones during a lockdown.
Students coming from SEATech or WWCC have no way of knowing if the school is in lockdown or not. With a notification system in place, they could be informed and not go to campus until they confirm it's safe. Those who are performing educational activities outside the building would be alerted and able to get to safety.
Students and staff are already familiar with the app Remind and it could be used for this purpose. The message could contain helpful and accurate information to guide those outside to safety.
There have been three lockdowns this year at Wa-Hi. The announcement system in place doesn’t help those outside the building or on their way to campus. Having a system that would alert students and staff would help keep the community safer.
Emily Abbey
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla