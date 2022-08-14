U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers likes to say she is so proud to represent us in Congress. Now she is asking us to re-elect her this fall. Somehow, I suspect, looking at her voting record, that she has lost track of what we, the people, want to see her work on passing into law.
Her recent record shows how she voted:
• Nay on HR 8373, the Right to Contraception Act, to codify access to contraception into federal law. (Isn’t contraception a good way to prevent unwanted pregnancies?)
• Nay on HR 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, to enshrine marriage equality into law.
• Nay on HR 8296, the Women’s Health Protection Act, prohibiting states from penalizing women for seeking health care out of state.
So I ask, does she represent you? Does she represent me? I think not!
Please go out and vote this fall! It's the way to have your say in our democracy!
Elizabeth Dwonch
Walla Walla