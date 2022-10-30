My wife is the city prosecutor for College Place. Though we don't always agree, we talk about candidates for local office and who to vote for. In particular, we discuss judicial candidates and candidates for city council and county elected positions. She is way more in "the know" than I am. We have yet to discuss much about the upcoming election, but I did ask her if the candidates for part-time District Court judge had contacted her. I know her cases, the criminal matters she prosecutes on behalf of College Place, are the ones the new judge will decide.
She said Nicholas Holce did, that he listened to her concerns and her wants and provided feedback on how he was going to try and make the court better for the community. She sounded excited.
She said Mr. Hawkins has never reached out to her. I find it extremely troubling that Mr. Hawkins hasn't taken even a moment of his time to discuss what is a big part of my wife's career. She'd say it isn't about her, but about justice for College Place citizens, so I know her concerns are those of the communities. I'm voting for Mr. Holce.
Todd Tucker
Walla Walla