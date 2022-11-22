As the Nov. 8 General Election counting lumbers on in Walla Walla County, there is a concern that voters' whose ballots are rejected will not have sufficient time to fix them so they may be counted before the Nov. 28th deadline. This is the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Voters, please check the status of your ballot on votewa.gov. Enter your name and birth date to find out if your ballot was received and accepted. It might be marked "rejected," for lack of signature, or a mismatch between your ballot and the county's record of your signature. The county is supposed to contact you to let you know there's a problem.
WIth such little time left, and the slow pace of counting, some are worried that people with rejected ballots won't have enough time to fix their ballots and have their vote counted.
Voters, be proactive.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla