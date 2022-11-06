There are probably a lot of people who have been doing a lot of soul searching in the last couple of years. They know beyond any reasonable doubt they were bamboozled in 2016. And Donald Trump’s acolytes have, with no basis in reality, continued to carry his banner.
But they now have the opportunity to abandon his criminal craziness and do what they know is right. They don’t have to tell their friends and neighbors how they vote. They just need to vote for the best, most qualified and honest candidate.
Even the guy with the F--- Biden banner in his garage windows can just quietly take it down without a lot of embarrassing hoopla.
There are two people running for Walla Walla County Commission who actually believe that the salary for CC should be bumped up to nearly $99K.
Think about the importance of your vote. Read the voters pamphlet. Vote for the best candidate, regardless of party affiliation.
Ted Cox
Walla Walla