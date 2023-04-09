On average, 1.5 million animals are euthanized in shelters each year, with Texas topping the charts with around 125,000 animals killed in shelters and California coming in a close second. There is only one state in the U.S. with a no-kill policy for animal shelters, which is Delaware.
However, over time fewer and fewer animals have been euthanized in shelters. More have been saved rather than killed since 2015. We now have more strays rescued than killed.
That doesn’t mean animals aren't still being killed. Overcrowding in shelters is a huge issue, especially for those who rescue animals rather than euthanize them. Overcrowding is the leading cause of euthanization, which only happens because of an overpopulation of abandoned and unwanted animals.
The statistics are devastating. There’s an overwhelming amount of animals killed in shelters. In 2019, there 3,186 animals were killed in Washington shelters.
This can be fixed with the public's help, though. Visit a local shelter and consider fostering or adopting a pet. It would help with eliminate overcrowding and prevent a pet’s death.
Kaylee Thompson
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla