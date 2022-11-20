At the Walla Walla Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11, the WaHi Band, WaHi Jr. ROTC, numerous veteran-supporting organizations and individuals were all very much appreciated. It was a fine parade with our wonderful United States Flag flying throughout the entire event.
As one group of grade school students which passed by I was approached and asked if I was a veteran? My "Yes" (25 years in the U.S. Army) resulted in being handed a card a,nd with my "Thank you" I put the card in my coat pocket.
When I returned home I retrieved the card, which I had forgotten about, and was surprised and touched. The front of the card was colored by crayon with a U.S. flag and a hand-printed message which read, "You're the Best. Thank you Veteran." Then, upon opening the card, i found the following:
"Dear Veteran, Thank you for your sacrifices for our country. I appreciate you. Eliazar Morales Cruz"
This was a fine message for a veteran and I thank this child and the teachers and parents who are teaching these children to support our country and our veterans. Well done! Keep up the good work. We need you.
J. L. Davis
Walla Walla